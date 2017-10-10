VENEZUELA: Country Is Ready For Regional Elections, Says Electoral Council

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has worked hard to comply with legal lapses and activities to carry out regional elections scheduled for Sunday, said Tibisay Lucena Ram?rez, CNE’s chairwoman.

In a press conference, she stressed that the activities needed to the vote are ready and that “those that are missing are being done in the best way to ensure that on Sunday the voters can express their sovereign will, as they have always done.”

During the elections, Venezuelans will choose the governors of 23 provinces. More than 18 million voters are expected. However, these elections do not include the Capital District, since the federal entity has a special regime of government.

Due to the controversial implementation of the National Constituent Assembly by the Nicol?s Maduro government, in August, these elections are closely observed by the countries of the region.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com