VENEZUELA: Country Warns Against Damages Due To Measures Taken By The U.S.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza warned before the United Nations against the consequences of the unilateral measures adopted by the United States against the South American country.

According to him, the U.S. is creating “a dangerous scenario” with their allies, “based on the economic sanctions that harm the Venezuelan people, based on pressure and political and financial extortion exercised by Washington,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs during his intervention in the 37th session of the U.N.’s Council of Human Rights.

“For right-wing governments throughout the region, even in countries with serious internal humanitarian situations, Venezuela and President [Nicol?s] Maduro are press and news headlines, becoming the perfect excuse to divert attention from the internal public opinion and international on its very serious national problems,” he said.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister also said that several experts from the U.N. publish diagnoses about the country “from unusual sources, without ever having visited Venezuela or requested official information.”

