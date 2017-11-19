VENEZUELA: Government And Opposition Schedule Meeting For December

The Venezuelan government and opposition representatives scheduled a meeting for the first days of December to discuss the end of the economic blockade and respect for political rights in the country, said the head of the national government delegation for political dialogue, Jorge Rodr?guez G?mez. The decision was made at a meeting in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“A fundamental point of discussion that we bring is to respect, when we go to the presidential elections in 2018, to respect political rights and also economic guarantees,” said Rodriguez Gomez from Santo Domingo.

After a six-hour preparatory meeting with the Venezuelan opposition to continue with the exploratory phase of the dialogue as a way to consolidate peace, he mentioned that another issue that will rise in that next meeting is the National Constituent Assembly, elected in July amid an opposition boycott.

The balance of the public powers will also be discussed, as well as the joint work for the development of the Truth Commission and political rights in Venezuela, and the cease of the external violence against Venezuela, added Rodr?guez in statements to the media.

The foreign ministers of Mexico, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Nicaragua would be invited to the meeting, as well as the representative of a sixth foreign government, to mediate the talks.

