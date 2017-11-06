VENEZUELA: Lima Group Criticizes Supreme Court Ruling On Opposition

The Lima Group criticized the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ruling to forbid representative Freddy Guevara from leaving the country. The oppositionist was also stripped of his parliamentary immunity.

According to Venezuela’s Supreme Court, Guevara “incurred permanently and continuedly in the crimes of association, public instigation and use of adolescent to commit crimes.”

“The decision adopted by the TSJ [released last Friday] constitutes a new attack against the rule of law and the separation of powers in Venezuela, and prevents the normal functioning of the National Assembly legitimately constituted, through the popular vote,” said the Argentinean Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a joint statement of the Lima Group, formed by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru.

The opposition leader was received on Saturday as a guest by the Chilean Embassy in Caracas. According to the Embassy, “in the face of what he considers imminent threats to his safety and personal integrity, [Guevara] has requested Chile’s protection.”

