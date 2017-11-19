VENEZUELA: Opposition Leader Ledezma Flees The Country

Colombia’s Migration Service reported that the Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma, 62, fled to the neighboring country after escaping his house arrest.
The former Caracas mayor was under house arrest since 2015 on charges of plotting to oust Venezuelan President Nicol?s Maduro. It was not clear how he escaped.
“This is a moment of temperance. We must not lose heart,” Ledezma told reporters at the Camilo Daza International Airport, in the city of C?cuta (Colombia), on the border with Venezuela, in his first statements to the media.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- ARGENTINA: Merval Abandons Technical Rebound And Falls Again - November 19, 2017
- COLOMBIA: Colcap Rises On Financial Stocks And Avianca - November 19, 2017
- BRAZIL: Ibovespa Rises After Government Releases R$7 Bn For Ministries - November 19, 2017