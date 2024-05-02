Ventas, Inc. (VTR) disclosed in the recent announcement that the Funds from Operations (FFO), as dictated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), for the first quarter was $292.9 million. This translates to $0.73 per share, with a minor decline compared to last year’s $294.4 million, also equating to $0.73 per share.The normalized FFO reported was $316.6 million, or $0.78 per share, marking a notable increase from $296.9 million or $0.74 per share recorded last year.Ventas reported a loss of $14.3 million, or $0.04 per share, drawing a stark contrast to the profit of $17.5 million, or $0.04 per share, seen in the same quarter of the previous year.Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had estimated an average loss of $0.33 per share. However, the company’s revenue has seen growth, rising to $1.2 billion from the previous $1.07 billion.For the fiscal year 2024, Ventas anticipates a NAREIT FFO in the range of $2.98 to $3.06 per share, and the normalized FFO to be between $3.10-$3.18 a share. The company also projects earnings to fluctuate between $0.03 and $0.11 per share for the same period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com