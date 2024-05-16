On Thursday, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) announced the appointment of Matthew Moore as the new Chief Operating Officer.Moore brings several decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector to his new role. He will oversee corporate operations, business development, and strategic initiatives.Prior to joining Ventyx, Moore served as the Chief Business Officer at Arcutis Biotherapeutics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com