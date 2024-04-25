Verisign Inc. (VRSN) has recently reported a increase in earnings for its first quarter compared to the same time last year, surpassing Wall Street predictions. The firm’s net income amounted to $194.1 million, or $1.92 per share, in contrast to last year’s first quarter income of $178.7 million, or $1.70 per share.Analysts had forecasted that the company would report earnings of $1.86 per share, as per data produced by Thomson Reuters. It’s important to note that typical analysts’ projections do not take into account extraordinary items.In terms of revenue for the quarter, the company recorded a 5.5% rise, reaching $384.3 million, up from $364.4 million from the previous year.At a quick look using the GAAP standards, Verisign Inc.’s earnings for this year’s first quarter are $194.1 million, up from $178.7 million the previous year. The EPS for Q1 is $1.92, up from $1.70 the previous year. In addition, this year’s first quarter revenue stands at $384.3 million, up from $364.4 million the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com