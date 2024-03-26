Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced the receipt of New Chemical Entity Status and an Orange Book listing for its primary product, YCANTH, from the FDA. This recognition ensures a minimum of five years of regulatory protection. The company’s current U.S. patents and ongoing patent applications connected with YCANTH are forecast to expire between 2034 and 2041. However, this does not account for any adjustments or extensions in the patent term.As per Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “Whilst NCE status gives YCANTH a bare minimum of five years of defense, we expect our comprehensive patent portfolio to shield from generic competition for at least the next decade, if not longer.”For more health-related updates, please visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com