Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) recently announced that the FDA has accepted their New Drug Application for an investigational triple combination therapy consisting of once-daily vanzacaftor, tezacaftor, and deutivacaftor. This therapy targets individuals aged six and older living with cystic fibrosis who possess at least one F508del mutation or another responsive mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. By utilizing a priority review voucher, Vertex successfully reduced the review period from 10 months to six months, setting the PDUFA target action date to January 2, 2025.Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated Vertex's Marketing Authorization Application for the same patient age group in Europe.