Verve Therapeutics, a leading biotech company, revealed on Tuesday its decision to halt the registration of more participants for its Heart-1 Phase 1b trial of VERVE-101. This is an integral part of its PCSK9 gene therapy program. The unexpected decision was triggered by a negative incident involving the sixth patient who was administered a 0.45 mg/kg dose. This has resulted in the company's stocks plummeting by 37%.Currently, the company is conducting a meticulous analysis of the laboratory data linked to the incident. It is also planning on working in conjunction with health authorities to establish the subsequent course of action for VERVE-101.Even though this situation presents a setback, Verve Therapeutics is not losing sight of its goals. They remain dedicated to progressing the development of VERVE-102 and are hopeful about initiating the Heart-2 clinical trial within the second quarter of the current year. VERVE-102 adopts similar foundational editing tools and guide RNA for PCSK9 akin to VERVE-101, but it operates a divergent lipid nanoparticle delivery method.Following these developments, Verve Therapeutics stock is currently valued at $7.97 on the Nasdaq, a downward shift of 37.72% or $4.82 per share. Over the previous year, the company's stock values have oscillated between $8.22 and $21.42.