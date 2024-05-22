VF Corporation (VFC) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Paul Vogel as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 8, 2024. He will replace Matt Puckett, who, as previously stated, will be stepping down from the position.Paul Vogel most recently held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Spotify Technology S.A., the leading audio streaming subscription service. During his time at Spotify, he significantly enhanced the company’s financial health. Under his financial stewardship, Spotify’s revenue almost doubled, its user base more than doubled, and the company saw improvements in operating margins and free cash flow.”We are excited to welcome Paul to VF and anticipate his valuable contributions to our leadership team as we revitalize the VF business and stimulate growth across our brand portfolio,” said Bracken Darrell, VF’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Paul’s extensive operational and financial acumen within a global consumer-oriented company, coupled with his profound understanding of finance and capital markets, will be instrumental as we continue to fortify VF’s financial standing and steer the company back towards profitable growth.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com