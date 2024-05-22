### VF Corp (VFC) Earnings Highlights#### Key Financial Metrics (Q4):- **Net Income:** -$418.3 million, compared to -$214.9 million in the same quarter last year.- **Earnings Per Share (EPS):** -$1.08, compared to -$0.55 in the same period last year. Adjusted for extraordinary items, the company reported an EPS of -$0.32.Analysts had forecasted earnings of $0.01 per share.- **Revenue:** $2.37 billion, a decline from $2.74 billion in the same quarter the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com