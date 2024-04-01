Viatris Inc., a leading healthcare company, has announced the domestic commercial launch of a new product, RYZUMVI. RYZUMVI is a 0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution designed to treat pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, a condition generated by adrenergic agonists like phenylephrine or parasympatholytic agents such as tropicamide.As of now, RYZUMVI is the only FDA-approved eye drop available on the US market that effectively reverses dilation. Comprehensive dilated eye examinations are crucial for detecting potential ophthalmic conditions that may impair vision, such as cataracts, or even lead to blindness due to diseases like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its approval for RYZUMVI back in September 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com