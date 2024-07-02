Viatris (VTRS) has announced that the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed it no longer considers the company, or its former President Rajiv Malik, subjects of its antitrust investigation into the generic drug industry. Additionally, the DOJ’s Civil Division has indicated that it does not anticipate taking any further actions concerning a civil investigative demand related to the pricing and sales of generic drug products.Viatris expressed satisfaction with the resolution of these DOJ investigations and stated its commitment to vigorously defending itself against the remaining civil lawsuits connected to these matters.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com