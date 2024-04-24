Vicor Corporation (VICR) recently announced its first-quarter earnings, which showed a decrease from the previous year and fell short of the market estimates.The corporation reported earnings of $2.60 million, translating to $0.06 per share. This represents a decline from last year’s first quarter, where earnings were at $11.24 million or $0.25 per share. Notably, market analysts had projected that the company would earn $0.11 per share; these figures were put together by Thomson Reuters, with special items typically excluded from such estimates.Furthermore, Vicor’s revenue for this quarter dropped by 14.3%, from $97.82 million in the previous year to the current $83.87 million.To sum up Vicor’s earnings for the first quarter in GAAP terms:- Earnings (Q1): The company made $2.60 million, down from $11.24 million last year.- EPS (Q1): Vicor’s earnings per share were $0.06, a decrease from $0.25 the previous year.- Revenue (Q1): The business brought in $83.87 million, as opposed to the $97.82 million they made last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com