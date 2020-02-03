Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Slows To 50.6 In January

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from the IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That’s down from 50.8 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new business continued to increase for the 50th consecutive month, while there was a modest reduction in output.

In addition, the rate of job creation eased to a fractional pace.

