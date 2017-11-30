Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Slows To 51.4 – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.4.

That’s down from 51.6 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output was broadly unchanged, while new order growth slowed.

Employment continued to rise solidly, although companies reported supply shortages of raw materials.

