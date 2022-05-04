Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Unchanged At 51.7 In April – S&P

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in April at a steady pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.

That’s unchanged from the March reading remains above the boom-or-bust line.

Both output and employment returned to growth in April, after having dropped during March. In both cases, firms benefited from falls in COVID-19 case numbers following the peak of the latest wave in March. The improved pandemic situation enabled employees to return to work, while there were also widespread reports of recruitment. In fact, the rate of job creation was the fastest for a year.

Rising capacity helped firms to expand output and take advantage of strengthening customer demand. Output increased for the sixth time in the past seven months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com