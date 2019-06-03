Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In May – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.0.

That’s down from 52.5 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were sharper increases in output and new orders, while business confidence hit a six-month high.

Employment fell for the third time in four months; staffing levels fell marginally, with panelists mainly linking this to employee resignations and retirements.

