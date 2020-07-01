Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Returns To Growth – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam swung back to expansion in June, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.

That’s up from 42.7 in May, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new orders increased at a solid pace, while there was renewed expansion in production.

Despite new orders increasing at the end of the second quarter, there was continued evidence of spare capacity in the sector. Backlogs of work fell again, while staffing levels were reduced for the fifth month running.

