Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Slips Into Contraction – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam fell into contraction territory in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.
That’s down from 51.8 in October and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, production declined amid stormy weather and Covid-19, while input cost inflation hit a 27-month high.
Business confidence was at its highest since July 2019, while purchasing activity fell for the first time in three months.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Improves In November – Markit - November 30, 2020
- Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Slides For The Fifth Straight Month – Markit - November 30, 2020
- *Myanmar Manufacturing PMI 43.2 In November – Markit - November 30, 2020