Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Slips Into Contraction – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam fell into contraction territory in November, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.

That’s down from 51.8 in October and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production declined amid stormy weather and Covid-19, while input cost inflation hit a 27-month high.

Business confidence was at its highest since July 2019, while purchasing activity fell for the first time in three months.

