Vietnam's foreign direct investment (FDI) continues to witness significant growth, with the current indicator reaching $6.28 billion as of 29 April 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the previous figure of $4.60 billion. The surge in FDI reflects confidence from international investors in Vietnam's economy and business environment.The country's attractive investment policies, strategic location, and skilled workforce have contributed to its appeal as a destination for foreign capital. The latest data signals Vietnam's ongoing efforts to attract investment and drive economic development. As FDI inflows continue to rise, Vietnam is poised to further solidify its position as a key player in the global economy.