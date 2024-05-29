Vietnam’s trade balance has taken a dramatic turn, sharply swinging into a deficit for the month of May 2024. The latest data reported on May 29, 2024, shows the trade balance at -1000 million USD, marking a significant reduction from the previous month’s surplus of 700 million USD.This unexpected shift has caught many economists and market analysts by surprise, as it reflects underlying changes in Vietnam’s export and import dynamics. The previous months had shown strong performance in trade, buoyed by robust foreign demand for Vietnamese goods. However, the sudden deficit indicates potential challenges such as weakened export orders or an increase in imports not previously anticipated.Economic stakeholders are now closely monitoring the situation, anticipating potential impacts on the country’s overall economic health and currency stability. Further analysis is expected to uncover the specific factors driving this significant reversal in trade balance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com