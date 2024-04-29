The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Vietnam recorded a slight uptick in April 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the latest data updated on 29 April 2024, the previous indicator had shown a decrease of -0.23%, while the current indicator showed a modest increase of 0.07% on a month-over-month basis. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. This small increase suggests that consumer prices in Vietnam have shown some stability, providing a glimpse into the country’s economic health amidst global economic fluctuations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com