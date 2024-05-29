Vietnamese retail sales have shown a steady rise, reaching a 9.5% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data updated on May 29, 2024. This marks a positive shift from the previous month’s year-over-year growth rate of 9.0%, solidifying the country’s momentum in consumer spending.The enhanced growth rate reflects increasing consumer confidence and economic stability in Vietnam. Both urban and rural areas have contributed to this uptick with rising disposable incomes and expanding market opportunities. The retail sector’s improved performance comes amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainties, highlighting Vietnam’s resilience and potential for sustained economic progress.Analysts predict that if this trend continues, Vietnam could see further gains in retail sales throughout the year, bolstered by continued investments in infrastructure and digital transformation in the retail sector. As such, retailers and investors are closely monitoring these encouraging developments, which signal a robust and recovering economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com