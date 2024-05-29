Vietnam’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a modest decline in May 2024, according to the latest data released on May 29, 2024. The inflation indicator lowered from 0.07% in April to 0.05%.This monthly decrease signifies a slight easing of inflationary pressures within the Vietnamese economy. The current CPI figure compares the change from May to April, while the previous metric compared changes from April to March.As Vietnam continues to navigate its economic landscape, the subtle downturn in May’s CPI marks a moment of stability and may influence the country’s monetary and fiscal policies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com