Vietnam's manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery as the latest data from S&P Global's Vietnam Manufacturing PMI indicates a shift towards growth. The previous indicator had ceased at 49.9, signaling a contraction in the sector, but the most recent reading has improved to 50.3, crossing the 50-mark threshold that separates expansion from contraction. This data, updated as of 02 May 2024, suggests a modest improvement in manufacturing activity in Vietnam. The shift towards expansion is a positive development for the country's economy, indicating a potential rebound in the manufacturing sector. As Vietnam continues to navigate various economic challenges, the uptick in the PMI figure offers some optimism for the future of the country's industrial output.