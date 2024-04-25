Vinci SA announced its first-quarter revenues this Thursday, revealing they’ve risen to 15.73 billion euros. This is a 4.8% increase from the 15.00 billion euros reported the previous year. The revenue surge also represents a 4.2% growth on a comparable basis.Gains were noted across multiple divisions. Concessions saw a significant 6.6% rise, amounting to 2.35 billion euros. Vinci Energies saw a growth of 5%, reaching 4.62 billion euros, while the Vinci Construction division increased its revenue by 3.9%, reaching 7.00 billion euros.Revenue within France totaled 7.07 billion euros, marking a 4.1% increase on an actual basis, and a 4.0% growth on a like-for-like basis. International revenues also saw a boost, amounting to 8.67 billion euros. This signified a 5.4% increase on an actual basis and 4.5% growth on a like-for-like basis.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com