The city of Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire has once again awarded its road maintenance and improvement contract to Ringway, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in the UK.Valued at approximately 230 million euros, the contract is set to commence in September 2024, initially spanning eight years with two potential two-year extensions, according to VINCI.The scope of the contract includes routine and seasonal road maintenance, safety inspections, emergency responses, and various road enhancements.Since 2014, Ringway has been responsible for the upkeep of Milton Keynes’ 1,100 km of carriageways and 1,800 km of footways.Currently, Ringway’s long-term maintenance contracts cover over 43,000 km of roads and 600,000 road-related assets in various villages, towns, and cities across the United Kingdom.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com