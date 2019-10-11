According to Reuters reports EBay & Stripe had abandoned the Libra project as things get from bad to worse for Mark Zuckerberg. CNBC also confirmed Visa and MasterCard have also left the project. “We highly respect the vision of the Libra Association; however, eBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member,” EBay […] The post Visa, MasterCard, EBay & Stripe join PayPay in abandoning the Libra project appeared first on Forex Crunch.

