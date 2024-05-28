Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) announced that its Board has unanimously decided to reject MNC Capital’s unsolicited acquisition proposal, submitted on March 25, 2024. This offer entailed an all-cash transaction valuing Vista Outdoor at $37.50 per share. After consulting with financial and legal advisors, the Board determined that the proposal significantly undervalues the company.The decision is influenced by several considerations, notably that the $37.50 per share offer fails to adequately reflect Vista Outdoor’s true value, especially in light of the anticipated substantial stockholder value following the planned separation of Revelyst and The Kinetic Group into two standalone entities. The Board remains committed to the acquisition of The Kinetic Group by the Czechoslovak Group.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com