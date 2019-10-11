Vitalik says ETH1 would function technically but is likely to die off due to the difficulty ice age. Accept for the smooth running users will experience ETH2, in the same way, they to ETH1. The co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has come out to clear the air after a Twitter war erupted following the recent […] The post Vitalik Buterin: What to expect after Ethereum 2.0 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story