Volex plc (VLX.L) announced a rise in its preliminary fiscal 2024 statutory profit before tax, reaching $51.6 million, up from $45.8 million in the previous year. Basic earnings per share decreased slightly to 21.8 cents from 23.2 cents. Underlying profit before tax saw a significant increase, climbing to $77.4 million from $59.3 million. Likewise, underlying basic earnings per share rose to 33.7 cents from 30.2 cents.For the 52 weeks ending March 31, 2024, Volex reported a revenue of $912.8 million, marking a 26.3% increase year-over-year.