VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has announced the appointment of Andrew Retter as its Chief Medical Officer, which will be effective from April 1, 2024. Retter is a highly esteemed Intensive Care Consultant at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London. Since 2014, he has been serving as a Consultant at this institution and leads the Clinical Governance in Critical Care. His expertise lies in the management of severe respiratory failure, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), and thrombosis. Additionally, he has been in an advisory role with Volition since January 2022.