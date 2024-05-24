German automaker Volkswagen AG (VWAGY.PK) is in advanced discussions to collaborate on car production in India, Reuters reports, citing Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz.Antlitz highlighted the Indian market’s significant potential, despite the challenge of profitability due to the high demand for lower-cost, entry-level vehicles which offer narrower profit margins.”I think we shouldn’t underestimate the potential in India in terms of a market … and in terms of regulatory uncertainty between the U.S. and China,” he stated.Volkswagen currently operates two factories in India, which contributed approximately 1 percent of its global deliveries last year, totaling 101,553 vehicles.Additionally, Skoda, a Volkswagen brand, has announced plans to design and manufacture a new compact sports utility vehicle specifically for the Indian market by the first half of 2025.In February, Volkswagen signed a supply agreement with Indian automaker Mahindra to utilize key electric components from Volkswagen’s open platform for electric vehicles.According to the report, Volkswagen’s brands aim to capture a 5 percent share of the Indian car market by 2030.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com