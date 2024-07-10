Volkswagen AG (VWAGY.PK) has issued a warning regarding the potential closure of Audi’s Brussels plant, attributing the decision to a notable downturn in the demand for luxury electric vehicles. The German automotive giant has also revised its full-year 2024 operating return on sales outlook downward.The company disclosed that costs related to either repurposing or closing the Brussels facility, combined with other unforeseen expenses, could total up to €2.6 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. This sum includes provisions of €0.9 billion recognized in April for termination agreements, which form part of Volkswagen AG’s strategy for a sustainable reduction in administrative personnel costs.Volkswagen now anticipates an operating return on sales in the range of 6.5% to 7.0% for the full year 2024, a decrease from the previous estimate of 7.0% to 7.5%. Given Porsche Automobil Holding SE’s approximate 31.9% equity investment in Volkswagen, this adjustment significantly impacts the group’s post-tax results, as the at-equity results attributed to Porsche SE affect the overall post-tax outcomes for the Volkswagen group.Consequently, Porsche has revised its earnings forecast. For fiscal year 2024, the group now expects a post-tax result ranging from €3.5 billion to €5.5 billion, compared to the earlier forecast of €3.8 billion to €5.8 billion.Volkswagen is scheduled to release its half-year financial report on August 1.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com