In June, Volvo Cars experienced a global sales surge to 71,514 units, marking an 8% uptick from the previous year. This growth was propelled by robust markets in Europe and Latin America, coupled with significant demand for the fully electric small SUV, the EX30.Sales of Volvo's electrified models—including fully electric and plug-in hybrids—increased by 41% year-over-year, making up 48% of total sales for the month. Notably, fully electric cars alone accounted for 26% of the monthly sales.