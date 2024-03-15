Vonovia SE, a leading German real estate services company, has reported a 9.1% decline in its fiscal 2023 Group funds from operations (FFO) from continuing operations, down from €1.98 billion in the previous year to €1.80 billion.Similarly, per-share Group FFO from continued operations fell by 11.1% from €2.51 to €2.23. When including contributions from the development-to-hold business and the non-strategic Care segment, the Group FFO was €1.85 billion, representing a 9.3% decrease from €2.04 billion recorded the previous year.The company suffered a significant loss of €6.76 billion, a significant increase from the previous year’s loss of €669.4 million. The EBT (Earnings Before Taxes) also showed a deficit of €9.19 billion, exceedingly wider than the previous year’s loss of €604.6 million. The adjusted EBT dropped from €2 billion to €1.87 billion.The company’s Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations slipped to €2.58 billion from €2.61 billion. Inclusive of the development-to-hold business and the non-strategic Care segment, the total Adjusted EBITDA was €2.65 billion, marking a 4% decrease from the previous year.The company reported a decline in total annual segment revenue of 7.5% to €5.15 billion, down from €5.57 billion in the previous year. However, Vonovia’s Rental sector, its core business, displayed positive progress, aided by the synergies resulting from its merger with Deutsche Wohnen.In addition, Vonovia’s Supervisory Board plans to recommend a dividend of €0.90 per share at the shareholder meeting on May 8, representing a 6% increase from the previous year.Looking forward, Vonovia remains optimistic about the fiscal year 2024 due to positive trends in its main sectors, and well-performed disposals. The company anticipates an Adjusted EBITDA between €2.55 billion and €2.65 billion, with the Adjusted EBT expected to range from €1.70 billion to €1.80 billion for the ongoing fiscal year. By 2024, Vonovia aims to achieve disposals worth €3 billion.Finally, Vonovia’s shares settled at €26.82 in Germany on Thursday, reflecting a 1.43% decrease.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com