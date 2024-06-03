Vossloh AG, a prominent manufacturer of rail infrastructure products, announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., has secured an order for rail fastening systems. These systems will be deployed on a segment of a high-speed rail line currently under construction in China.The contract is valued at over 20 million euros, with deliveries primarily slated for the second half of 2024.The new high-speed line will link the metropolis of Jinan, the capital of Shandong province, to Binzhou, a major city located approximately 120 kilometers northeast. The project includes the addition of four new stations, one of which will be situated at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport.Vossloh highlighted that China’s high-speed rail network, which currently spans just over 43,000 kilometers, is projected to expand to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035.Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, expressed confidence in the company’s ongoing success in the region, stating, “This latest order win underscores the trust Chinese market participants have in our products. Having operated in China for 18 years with our own subsidiary and production facility, we have established an exceptional reputation.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com