VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) announced a greater loss for its fourth quarter compared to the same period the previous year.The company reported a net loss of $21.0 million, equating to a loss of $0.90 per share. This is a decline from last year’s fourth-quarter loss of $18.1 million, or $0.75 per share.Additionally, the company’s quarterly revenue saw a significant drop, decreasing by 20.8% to $108.1 million from the previous year’s $136.5 million.Summary of VOXX International Corporation’s fourth-quarter earnings (GAAP):- Net Loss (Q4): $21.0 million compared to $18.1 million last year.- Loss Per Share (Q4): $0.90 compared to $0.75 last year.- Revenue (Q4): $108.1 million compared to $136.5 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com