The biopharmaceutical firm, vTv Therapeutics Inc., announced on Monday that it has submitted the study protocol for its primary Phase 3 trial of cadisegliatin to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This trial aims to explore the potential use of cadisegliatin for treating patients suffering from Type 1 Diabetes.The aim of this study is to assess the safety and effectiveness of cadisegliatin. The most crucial result or outcome of this research will be the comparison of the frequency of Level 2 or Level 3 hypoglycemic incidents among those treated with cadisegliatin versus those given a placebo.The company also revealed that the first patient’s enrollment in this study is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. As of now, vTv’s share price has experienced a dip of 4.72 percent, falling to $15.77 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com