Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), a prominent provider of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Avegant, a leader in light engine technology. Together, they aim to develop optimized waveguide optical modules designed for future AI-enabled smart glasses.The key objective of this partnership is to combine Avegant’s compact LCoS AG-30L2 30-degree light engine with a fully tailored version of Vuzix’s next-generation, full-color Incognito-enabled waveguide.This collaboration will result in an advanced AR display module intended as an optical reference design for AI-enabled, fashion-forward consumer smart glasses. The solution promises to be highly efficient, full-color, mass-producible, and lightweight. Additionally, Vuzix will offer further customization options for OEMs, including adjustments to the outer shape, tilt/rake angles, input/output locations, virtual image location, and focus.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com