On Wednesday, the board of W.W. Grainger, Inc. approved the repurchase of up to 5 million shares of their common stocks in circulation. This new authorization replaces the former one and comes with no expiration date.Additionally, the board has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 per share, which represents a 10% increase from the previous dividend. This payment will be made on June 1, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of May 13, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com