Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has announced its third-quarter net earnings of $344 million, a substantial increase from the $118 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter stood at $0.40, up from $0.14. It is noteworthy that the prior year's quarter GAAP net earnings included impairment charges of $323 million related to pharmacy license intangible assets in Boots UK.In terms of adjusted figures, third-quarter operating income was $613 million, reflecting a 36.3% decline on a constant currency basis. This decline was attributed to reduced sale-leaseback gains and softer performance in the U.S. retail and pharmacy sectors, although this was partially offset by cost-saving initiatives and enhanced profitability in the U.S. Healthcare segment. Adjusted net earnings fell by 36.5% to $545 million on a constant currency basis, mirroring the drop in adjusted operating income. Adjusted EPS was noted at $0.63, a decrease of 36.6% on both reported and constant currency bases. According to a Thomson Reuters poll, analysts had anticipated an EPS of $0.68 for the quarter, usually excluding special items.Third-quarter sales saw a year-over-year increase of 2.6%, reaching $36.4 billion, with a 2.5% rise on a constant currency basis. Analysts had, on average, estimated revenue to be $35.94 billion.CEO Tim Wentworth commented, "We continue to face a challenging operating environment, marked by ongoing pressures on U.S. consumers and the impact of recent marketplace dynamics which have affected pharmacy margins. Our results and outlook take these headwinds into account, despite strong performances in our International and U.S. Healthcare segments."For the fiscal year 2024, the company has revised its adjusted EPS guidance down to a range of $2.80 to $2.95, due to ongoing challenging trends in the pharmacy industry and a harsher-than-expected U.S. consumer environment. Previously, in March, the company had projected an adjusted EPS range of $3.20 to $3.35. Analysts have estimated the profit per share to be $3.20.Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance highlighted that the recent negative trends are anticipated to persist into fiscal 2025. In an update on its strategic review, the company stated that it is finalizing a significant multi-year footprint optimization program, aimed at closing certain underperforming U.S. stores.Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance fell by 15% in pre-market trading on Thursday.