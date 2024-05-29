Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced on Wednesday a price reduction on over 1,300 national and store-brand products across various categories, including health and wellness, personal care, and seasonal items.The company highlighted that these price cuts are aimed at providing financial relief to consumers facing economic challenges. Tracey Brown, the Executive Vice President, President of Walgreens Retail, and Chief Customer Officer, stated, “Through our myWalgreens loyalty program, more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily.”Among the notable price reductions, One a Day 80ct Men’s and Women’s Gummy Vitamins are now available at $11.99, down from $13.49, while Always Pad Mod Regular, 20ct, is reduced to $6.99 from $7.49. Additionally, Salonpas Pain Relief Patch is now priced at $10.99, a decrease from the previous $11.99.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com