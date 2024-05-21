On Tuesday, with a sparse schedule of economic announcements, trading may be influenced by various speeches from Federal Reserve officials.In Asian markets, shares largely closed lower. Similarly, European stocks are trading in negative territory. During the Asian trading session, gold prices retreated from their record highs, and the U.S. dollar strengthened. Meanwhile, oil prices declined amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.Early indicators from the U.S. Futures Index suggest a broad upward trend for Wall Street at the opening bell. As of 8:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures had risen by 15 points, S&P 500 futures were up by 1.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures had fallen by 10.25 points.U.S. major indices ended Monday’s session mostly higher. The Nasdaq gained 108.91 points, or 0.7%, to close at 16,794.87. The S&P 500 edged up by 4.86 points, or 0.1%, to 5,308.13, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 196.82 points, or 0.5%, to 39,806.77.On the economic calendar, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will deliver opening remarks at the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, at 9:00 a.m. ET.Fed Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, also at 9:00 a.m. ET.New York Fed President John Williams will provide opening remarks at the 2024 Governance and Culture Reform Conference at 9:05 a.m. ET.Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will give ‘welcome back’ remarks at the 2024 Financial Markets Conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, at 9:10 a.m. ET. Bostic will also moderate a panel on ‘Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System’ at 7:00 p.m. ET.Additionally, a 4-month Treasury bills auction is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. ET. In Asian markets:- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.42% to close at 3,157.97, primarily due to a downturn in cyclical stocks.- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped significantly by 2.12% to finish at 19,220.62.- Australian markets also saw a slight decline; the benchmark S&P ASX 200 decreased by 0.15% to 7,851.70, and the broader All Ordinaries Index dipped by 0.15% to 8,120.20.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com