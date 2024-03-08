The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment Situation report for February, scheduled for release on Friday, is expected to catch the attention of investors. The unemployment rate, forecasted to remain steady at 3.7 percent, will be a key focus.Indicators from the U.S. Futures Index signal a possible negative opening for Wall Street, despite higher closes from Asian shares. European shares, however, are mostly trading down.Specifically, as of 7.35 a.m. ET, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down by 156.00, 7.75, and 42.50 points respectively. Despite this, the broader U.S. market indices ended Thursday on a positive note. The tech-focused Nasdaq rose by 1.5 percent to 16,273.38, the S&P 500 saw a 1.0 percent increase to 5,157.36, while the narrower Dow rose mildly by 0.3 percent to 38,791.35.The consensus for February’s non-farm payrolls, due to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET—with a previous increase of 353,000 jobs in January—is forecasted at 190,000. Furthermore, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the prevailing week, due to be out at 1.00 p.m. ET, shows last week’s tally at 860 rigs for North America, 629 for the U.S., and 231 for Canada.Asian stocks closed at a seven-month high, with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.61 percent to 3,046.02 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index increasing by 0.76 percent to 16,353.39.Japanese markets also closed slightly up, with the Nikkei average and the broader Topix index rising 0.23 percent to 39,688.94 and 0.30 percent to 2,726.80 respectively. On the other hand, Australian markets marked a new high with the S&P ASX 200 and the All Ordinaries index closing at 1.07 percent and 1.01 percent up, respectively.In contrast, European shares are majorly down, with France’s CAC 40 observing a marginal increase of 0.03 percent, while Germany’s DAX and England’s FTSE 100 declined by 0.16 percent and 0.59 percent respectively. The Swiss Market Index rises by 0.35 percent, and the Euro Stoxx 50, a representation of the leading sectors in the Eurozone, is also down, albeit by a mere 0.13 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com