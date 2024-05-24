Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Friday the termination of its customer card partnership with Capital One Financial Corp. (COF).Launched in 2019, this partnership provided cardholders with rewards through the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program.Despite the conclusion of the agreement, Walmart assures that customers can continue to use their cards.As of now, Walmart’s stock is trading at $65.39, reflecting an increase of 0.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com