Walmart (WMT) has announced the expansion of its HIV Point-of-Care Screenings to 18 Specialty Pharmacies of the Community, all situated within Walmart Pharmacies in Colorado and Virginia. This expansion follows a successful HIV screening pilot conducted at two Walmart locations in Virginia last year. Screenings at all 20 locations are offered free of charge to patients.The testing is conducted within Walmart’s Specialty Pharmacy of the Community (SPOC) locations. During an HIV Point-of-Care Screening, a Walmart pharmacist will administer a simple blood test. The process is quick, with results available in less than 30 minutes.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com